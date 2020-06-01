Paris Jackson Marches For Social Justice

Nice to see Paris Jackson participating at the Black Lives Matter rally in LA. She marched with the afternoon peaceful group who had good intentions, but she didn’t seem to think she needed a mask. Too bad the sincere demonstrators were joined by troublemakers and criminals as the sun went down Saturday night, and the destruction and looting commenced. What started as a heartfelt event turned into a nightmare of graffiti and wrecked stores and sneaker shops. Sad that the purpose of the march was blurred by fires and violence. We feel awful for the shopowners. Why is it WOMEN can march and demonstrate for their causes with NO violence?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

