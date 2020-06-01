Debina Bonnerjee expresses her thoughts on why the comeback of Ramayan on television is being received so well!

Actress Debina Bonnerjee feels that watching content that is soothing and calming during these tough times is what people need to really do to help keep their mental wellbeing in place. The actress also feels that the reason why the comeback of her show Ramayan is working so well on TV right now is because of the content which is not only filled with traditional values but also reassuring and motivational for people to watch through this lockdown phase filled with so much uncertainty!
