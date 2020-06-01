Salman Khan reveals why father Salim Khan took over his school punishment of standing outside his class

A video of Salman Khan narrating an old story of his father taking over his punishment is currently doing the rounds on social media. The superstar had described the incident when he along with his father and brothers attended the Kapil Sharma Show way before the lockdown.
Speaking about the incident where he was asked to stand under a flagpole for the delay in payment of fees, Salman Khan said, “One day, my father was returning from work, and he saw me standing outside class. He asked, 'What did you do now?' I said, 'Nothing, daddy. I don't know why the principal came and asked me to stand under the flagpole. I have been standing here all day.' I was in the fourth grade at the time.”
