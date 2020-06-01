Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill shares a cryptic post; fans wonder whom she is hinting at

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint during the reality show. She amassed a huge fan following during the show. Even months after the show ended, Shehnaaz enjoys a humongous fan following.

Shehnaaz's recent post on Instagram has her fans confused. She shared a beautiful picture of herself with a caption to go along with it. “If you dig a pit for someone then you simultaneously dig a well for yourself too!!!” Her fans are wondering about the context of the caption or whom she is hinting at.

Shehnaaz Gill's post prior to this also spoke about karma. She wrote, “Sin is a product that appears to be attractive and cheaply available but in reality, one keeps paying its price for life and beyond #karma.”

