Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill shares a cryptic post; fans wonder whom she is hinting at

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint during the reality show. She amassed a huge fan following during the show. Even months after the show ended, Shehnaaz enjoys a humongous fan following.
Shehnaaz's recent post on Instagram has her fans confused. She shared a beautiful picture of herself with a caption to go along with it. “If you dig a pit for someone then you simultaneously dig a well for yourself too!!!” Her fans are wondering about the context of the caption or whom she is hinting at.
ALSO READ: Vikas Gupta reveals why he deleted the ‘imaginary wedding’ video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply