Ronit Roy’s DIY mask video goes viral amongst Black Lives Matter protestors for safety reasons and to evade facial recognition

Actor Ronit Roy, in the month of April, dropped a video on his Instagram showing his followers how to use T-shirts at home in order to make DIY masks to keep safety amid coronavirus outbreak. As there was a shortage of protective gear, this video helped many. Now, the same video is going viral in The United States Of America for a completely different reason.

Since the protestors are out in the open, many have been pepper-sprayed, are being attacked by rubber bullets, etc amid the protests. Now, Ronit Roy’s video comes in picture. As cops are using facial recognition to identify the protestors, the latter is using the video to keep themselves safe amid the global health crisis due to pandemic, keep safe from being pepper-sprayed, and to evade facial recognition.

Take a look at the original video:

For unversed, the US is currently in headlines as citizens of the country are protesting against racial injustice after a man George Floyd was killed by a cop. The cop was arrested and has been charged with third-degree murder. Meanwhile, citizens of the country and in other parts of the world are supporting #BlackLivesMatter protests against police brutality.

Here is the video:

Doesn’t matter who he is, don’t really care.

Doesn’t matter that this video was intended for COVID, mask still covers your whole face.

Doesn’t matter if it’s a $70 Zara shirt, you can use a $2 shirt.

All that matters is that he taught us how to make a mask with a shirt.

— THE ONE ABOVE ALL (@MRCRUZv3) May 30, 2020

manz went from representing people on adaalat to making sure no protestor gets recognized by the cops. Ronit Roy a part of the resistance ✊???? https://t.co/g8wk4e3NNU

— sumrit (@thundrfrmjalndr) May 31, 2020

the way ronit roy unwillingly became part of the resistance. only in 2020. https://t.co/ywP8dSALEv

— maud gone (@fitzzherald) May 30, 2020

