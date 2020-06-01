Amitabh Bachchan says he has learnt more during the lockdown than in 78 years of his life

Amitabh Bachchan, who is spending the lockdown in his Mumbai along with his family has been very active on social media during this duration. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to write that he has learnt more about life in the two months of lockdown than he did in 78 years of his life.

"What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown , I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years .. and to be able to express this truth , is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing !!," wrote Mr Bachchan on his Instsgram post.

इस Lockdown के काल में जितना मैंने सीखा, समझा, और जाना , उतना मैं अपने 78 वर्षों के जीवन काल में न सीख सका, न समझ सका और न ही जान सका ! इस सच्चाई को व्यक्त करना , इसी सीख, समझ और जानने का परिणाम है ! ???? What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown , I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years .. and to be able to express this truth , is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing !!????

He further shared some insights about life in his blog. “There really is so much to do, which we never did on our own .. but how wonderful to be able to do it now .. a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff .. clean up the room, the bathroom , the work area .. do the laundry .. the essentials all to do .. its all such a joy and .. and .. most importantly .. you get to know what the staff and the hire was going through when they were doing the work that you are doing now … and appreciate their effort and hours of work ..Each day is a learning.. each day is a new awakening,” he wrote.

