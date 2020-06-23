Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Just Became Even More Desirable

The suicide of wealthy playboy Steve Bing, 55, is a shock and a tragedy. He apparently jumped out the window of his 27th floor apartment in LA. He was quite a character – addicted to movies (he produced) and women. He was a regular at the Playboy mansion and NOT interested in marriage and children. In fact, he was disappointed when his friends got married, settled down, and became “boring.” Never a show-off – he drove a beat-up old car and dressed in jeans and t-shirts. When his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley announced she was pregnant with his child, he made her prove it. The result was her 18 year old gorgeous model son Damian – he inherited his mother’s looks and now, his father’s millions…

Above Damian and Elizabeth in 2018

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

