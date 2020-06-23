FIR actress Kavita Kaushik reveals she can be sued if she plays a Haryanvi cop; says nepotism is not the only unfair treatment actors have to face

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death led to the revival of the discussion and debate around nepotism and the power structures in Bollywood. The actor who died by suicide did not leave behind any note leading to fans coming up with sevral theories behind his untimely demise. Fans have been using the term movie mafia and having a discussion of insiders vs outsiders in the industry.

Now, actress Kavita Kaushik who became popular with her role as the Haryanvi cop Chandramukhi Chautala in SAb TV's FIR talked about another side of the movie mafia. The actress took to Twitter to reveal that she is not permitted to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else even after the show went off air five years ago. "Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else, despite it being 5 years that the channel ended the show n doesn't revive it despite repeated demand by audience, and you talk about movie mafia, cute,” she tweeted.

Soon after, Twitterati stood in support of the actress and some even termed this behaviour by the channel as bullying. "Was categorically told this when I suggested I'm planning a punjabi film with a concept of haryanvi Lady cop vs punjabi male cop in a Romcom, "you got paid for it then" was thrown at my face when I reminded em how chandramukhi was conceived by me replacing their marathi cop idea,” she further revealed.

She further pointed out how nepotism is not the only unfair treatment that actors have to face. "Nepotism ain't in the list of unfair treatments actors have to adhere, while channel/producers enjoy royalty repeats, Rights of product cooked by actors n technicians, power to malign rep, traps of contracts, n more! Fight the real evils instead of attacking star kids pointlessly,” she wrote.

