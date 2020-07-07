Paris Jackson: Janis Joplin – Or Jesus?

Call it a time warp. Head to toe, Paris Jackson looks like she just drove down from Laurel Canyon in the year 1968. She’s the perfect hippie. Note the round glasses, long hair and funky jewelry- nothing that looks expensive. Her East Indian inspired attire, sandals, and ankle-bracelet add authenticity to the era. Top it off with a peace sign and you have an aspiring Janis Joplin… On second thought, this look might be the reason why Paris was cast to play a lesbian Jesus character in her new film Habit…

