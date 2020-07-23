Ray Liotta’s Workout Is Everybody’s Business

We have to admire Ray Liotta for his determination. Trainers at Gold’s Gym are now putting their clients through their workouts OUTSIDE. Of course, that means paparazzi are delighted because celebrities are very easy to snap – often in peculiar positions. The Shades of Blue and Goodfellas star, 65, is determined to keep fit and he’s highly motivated. Not only for work, but Ray has a cute girlfriend 20 years younger, Jacy Nittolo, and he seems crazy about her. They’ve been seen smooching in several locations lately, including a gas station.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results