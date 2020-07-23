Kaia Gerber Keeps Her Parents On Edge

Kaia Gerber is only 18, but they want her to grow up FAST in Japan – she looks like she’s been around the block a few times on this Vogue Japan cover. Kaia’s personal life continues to baffle her fans. Her last relationship was with SNL’s quirky Pete Davidson, and her family was relieved to see that end. But lately she’s been seen hanging out and HOLDING HANDS with bisexual Cara Delevingne, so she may or may not, be headed in a whole new direction…

