Preview of the NFL Season ahead of the restart

The upcoming NFL season will be unlike any other we have ever witnessed before as there will be a number of different things that franchises will have to take into account when taking to the field in future matches.

With the addition of the Coronavirus still being rather prevalent in the United States, a number of precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of everyone involved and that has included a ban on fans being in attendance. New York franchises, the Giants and the Jets, have both released a joint statement recently stating that no fans will be allowed to enter the MetLife Stadium for the foreseeable future to watch and cheer their team on.

Players will also be provided with a new style of protective headwear for matches as well, which is a helmet that includes a protective mouth shield that helps to try and limit the possibility of spreading COVID-19, should any of the virus be in the air.

Of course, the action is still planning to take place, therefore bettors can try and get on the action as normal as they would in “normal circumstances” and take a punt on the NFL .

Making a prediction

Although Super Bowl 55 is not scheduled to take place until February 7 in Tampa, Florida, predicting who might win the entire event so early could prove meaningful and potentially even more lucrative for those who like to bet on The NFL.

While this does mean placing your bets incredibly early, it also means that some bids you make have some real value. There have been times that have provided real shocks in the past and the New York Giants have at times disrupted the odds, while franchises like the Tennessee Titans have also competed, although when they perhaps should not have.

Kansas City Chiefs

With their performances in the year of Super Bowl 54 still fresh on the mind, it would be rather difficult to bet against the Kansas City Chiefs and it seems that bookmakers are reluctant to compete with them in the early stages of betting.

Led by the dynamic duo of jersey-wearing Hawaiian coaches Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, they will have confidence that they can continue and retain the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2021. They rewarded the MVP playmaker with a new lucrative 10-year deal worth an estimated record $ 450 million ( £ 335.6 million), which shows they have full confidence and faith in their franchise leader to lead them back to the title.

With weapons such as Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins available at wide receiver, running back Damien Williams and tight end Travis Kelce also in Mahomes’ arsenal, as well as defensive stars Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen helping to keep opposing quarterbacks and offenses at bay, it is no surprise the Arrowhead organisation are as favoured as they are.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are considered a secondary candidate, and Lamar Jackson is expected to continue to grow and continue to dominate his opponents with his incredibly unique play style. After a breakthrough year for Ravens, the quarterback will be an incredible talent to watch in the next few years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers are also believed to be involved in the hunt, possibly with former New England Patriots stars at the helm of their respective franchises.

The Florida-based organization, which also coincidentally has the added incentive to compete for the Super Bowl in its hometown, has acquired the legendary Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in their colors for the first time this season, while Jimmy Garoppolo has proven to be a hit in the position of quarterback for the California franchise.

Others in the running but Chiefs favourites

Indeed, the New Orlean Saints, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks all remain within respectable odds of being able to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy as well with quarterbacks Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson all capable of leading a charge offense.