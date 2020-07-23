Vivienne Westwood: Set Julian Assange Free!

Proving that you are never too old to protest, designer Vivienne Westwood, 79, (in a canary yellow suit) got herself suspended in a giant ten foot birdcage outside the Central Criminal Court of England to protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the US where he faces prosecution. He published secret military and diplomatic documents that embarrassed the US, while revealing names of people who helped the US, and could be in danger. Ironically, Assange’s lawyers claim that our president offered Assange a pardon if he would say that Russia had nothing to do with the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee. This legal situation could have future ramifications for freedom of the press – an extremely important issue. Vivienne Westwood and her son have always been huge supporters of Julian Assange. She introduced Julian to Pamela Anderson.

