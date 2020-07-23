Amber Heard Came To Court Suspiciously Well-prepared

For many days now, Amber Heard has been sitting in court documenting every instance that she says her ex Johnny Depp was violent with her – 14 attacks in all, during their three year marriage. She has photos of every bruise, every hank of hair he pulled out, and the thrashed condition of their house after each battle. Her makeup artist testified that Amber told her Johnny tried to smother her with a pillow. On some occasions she appeared on TV the day after an alleged fight, looking ravishing. We can’t help but wonder how Amber had the foresight to photograph every bruise and situation. Who DOES that? Certainly she had a PLAN from day one…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results