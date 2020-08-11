Kelly Osbourne Loves Old Hollywood

A friend was browsing on Kelly Osbourne’s instagram page, looking for info on her “85 pound weight loss” because it seemed so extreme. Surprise! This friend came across a photo that Kelly posted on Instagram a few years ago when she did a magazine photoshoot at my house. I have Lana Turner’s shorts and halter from her movie “The Postman Always Rings Twice” framed and hanging on my hallway wall. The outfit came from MGM’s huge wardrobe sale years ago. Kelly wrote: “This is the coolest thing I have ever seen in someone’s house!” How nice that Kelly appreciated this piece of Hollywood memorabilia! (I treasure it!)

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results