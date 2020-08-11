Scott Baio: “I’m Risking My Career By Speaking Out!”

Scott Baio passionately told supporters at the Beverly Hills rally for Donald Trump that he loves his country and thinks the president will win the election because he feels “the silent majority is fed up.” He went on to say that “if we DON’T re-elect Donald Trump, everything we hold dear as Americans will be gone: God, Christmas, freedom, the flag, the national anthem- gone before you can blink! On election day the choice is not between Trump and Biden- it’s between American freedom/capitalism and Marxism!” (If only it were that simple…)

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results