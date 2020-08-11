Kumkum Bhagya: Naina Singh pens an emotional message for Shabir Ahluwalia on his birthday

Naina Singh who played Shabir Ahluwalia’s daughter Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, pens an emotional message as Shabir celebrates his birthday today. The father-daughter duo had always kept the sets up and laughing with their jokes and masti. The two are close to each other and have kept in touch even after Naina quitting the show a few months back.
“I remember the first day I was on sets of Kumkum Bhagya, I was very nervous. His presence made me more nervous and that's when he came to me and said it's okay to be nervous as it was my first day. Plus being nervous is totally human”.
