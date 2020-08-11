Varun Dhawan thanks Jacqueline Fernandez for the feast of delicious food

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently in Panvel at Salman Khan’s farmhouse and their pictures and videos had gone viral in no time. So much so, that Jacqueline even had a photoshoot for a magazine at Salman’s ranch. Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez are close friends and have even starred in Dishoom and Judwaa 2 together. Their fun banter in the movie sure had us all laughing out loud. They had even caught up in Switzerland during the New Year’s along with their respective companies.

Being close friends, Varun Dhawan recently was treated by Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress had sent across delicious food for him and Varun Dhawan couldn’t help but thank her for all that she had done. Taking to his Instagram story, Varun Dhawan shared a picture and thanked Jacqueline for the mouth-watering treat. Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s story.

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez are surely staying in touch with each other in the best way possible. On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan and is awaiting its release.

