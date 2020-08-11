Hina Khan looks no less than blue blooded royalty in this ethereal ensemble

Hina Khan has been one of the most stylish actresses of the television industry and tends to make heads turn with her looks in no time. The Naagin 5 actress is being highly appreciated for her performance on the show as the pilot episode aired yesterday. Playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent along with Mohit Malhotra as her love and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the antagonist, the show has been in the news since its announcement for all the right reasons.

She has raised the bar high for fashion goals with her looks and this time, she is all set to stun us in her ethnic avatar. She recently posted pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful royal blue coloured ethnic outfit that has left us all with our jaws dropped. Keeping it simple with her makeup, Hina Khan opted for dark lip colour and kohled eyes. As she poses for the pictures, Hina Khan’s royal blue outfit clearly has become one of our favourites.

Take a look at the pictures that she shared.

Colour of Royalty #BLUE

