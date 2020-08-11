Hina Khan looks no less than blue blooded royalty in this ethereal ensemble

Hina Khan has been one of the most stylish actresses of the television industry and tends to make heads turn with her looks in no time. The Naagin 5 actress is being highly appreciated for her performance on the show as the pilot episode aired yesterday. Playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent along with Mohit Malhotra as her love and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the antagonist, the show has been in the news since its announcement for all the right reasons.
