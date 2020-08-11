Kamya Punjabi lashes out at Rhea Chakraborty for revealing WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput

In recent developments of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput have been revealed where the former claims that his sister Priyanka was manipulating him. The chats have gone viral, needless to say, and the reaction to those chats being revealed n public have not been taken nicely by the fellow television actors.

Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter to lash out at Rhea Chakraborty’s move and asks what is she trying to prove. She wrote, “What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai… n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister!!! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality”

She further wrote, “Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti….!!!! #SSRMurderCase #JusticeForSushant #Warriors4SSR”.

Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti….!!!! #SSRMurderCase #JusticeForSushant #Warriors4SSR

— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 8, 2020

The situation has certainly gotten a lot trickier than we had expected.

Also Read: Shweta Singh Kirti shares a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with their father, calls him their pride

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results