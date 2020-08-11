Amitabh Bachchan gets a mock job offer after he expresses his anxiety in finding work during the pandemic

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan returned home a week ago after battling COVID-19. The actor is quite active on social media and updates his fans and followers about his life through his Twitter handle and his blog.

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that there are “many other anxieties that troubled the mind”. “Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work .. a few days back that age limit was reduced even further to 50 yrs ..,”he wrote.

He was concerned about senior citizens getting work amid this pandemic. He also pointed out that the Court has reversed the order but wonders when it will be implemented. “Are there any alternate work jobs for me, that the Ef could in their kindness suggest, in case everything goes down in the Courts ??,” he added.

After this, Bachchan got a mock job offer from one of his fans. Sharing the same, he wrote, “Expect the unexpected from the Ef ever .. and one such brightness evolves in this creativity which kind of reflects one of my posers in the Blog ..” A part of the job offer read, “Dear Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Re: Your Application for an alternate job vide Day 4539 In view of the permanent kind of temporary moratorium on work imposed on you by the governance due to your age, and the loss of revenue caused by the same, we are pleased to inform you that your application for an alternate job is temporarily under review for permanent reasons… (By the way, before we forget, please register our request that if you understand anything of what we are saying, please let us know too…)”

In the end, Big B wrote, “ my job is now insured.”

