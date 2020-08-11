Amitabh Bachchan gets a mock job offer after he expresses his anxiety in finding work during the pandemic

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan returned home a week ago after battling COVID-19. The actor is quite active on social media and updates his fans and followers about his life through his Twitter handle and his blog.
A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that there are “many other anxieties that troubled the mind”. “Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work .. a few days back that age limit was reduced even further to 50 yrs ..,”he wrote.
He was concerned about senior citizens getting work amid this pandemic. He also pointed out that the Court has reversed the order but wonders when it will be implemented. “Are there any alternate work jobs for me, that the Ef could in their kindness suggest, in case everything goes down in the Courts ??,” he added.
In the end, Big B wrote, “ my job is now insured.”
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan issues an apology for wrongly crediting a poem written by Prasoon Joshi to Harivansh Rai Bachchan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply