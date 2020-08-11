Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows why push-ups are her favourite exercise

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quarantining in America with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress always gives a glimpse into her daily life on social media. The couple have been spending their time together doing things they both enjoy. They have also been working out together during their period.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her having some fun while Nick was doing a set of pushups. The actress took to her social media handle to share a picture where she is seen seated on Nick's back while the singer carries on with his workout. The couple are seen wearing an all black outfit. Sharing the picture, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, “Push ups are my favourite exercise.”

Meanwhile, a day ago, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a new family member. They adopted a rescue pup, whom they named Panda. Sharing a family picture along with the Australian Shepherd Husky, Priyanka wrote, “Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!!”

