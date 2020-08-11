Shweta Singh Kirti shares a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with their father, calls him their pride

Shweta Singh Kirti has been fighting tooth to nail to make sure Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case gets the due justice. She has been actively sharing pictures and videos of Sushant Singh Rajput and reminiscing in the memories that will forever be etched in their hearts. After the FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty by his father, a lot of people from the television industry have been standing in support of the actor including Ankita Lokhande and Arjun Bijlani.

Sharing a picture of Sushant with their father K K Singh, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote a heartwarming message for the man who stood strong. She wrote, “Our Dad… the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. He is our strength, our pride!! #OurDadIsTheBest #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus.” Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Our Dad… the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. He is our strength, our pride!! #OurDadIsTheBest #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 9, 2020 at 11:24am PDT

According to reports, the latest developments are about Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Priyanka, their lawyer has claimed that Rhea Chakraborty played mind games with him to create a tiff between them. However, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared clips where Sushant is seen saying that he is the closest to his sister Priyanka (Rani).

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty shares chats with Sushant Singh Rajput saying that his sister manipulated him, his lawyer says otherwise

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results