Nargis Fakhri misses her toned bikini body in throwback picture

Actor Nargis Fakhri has been spending time in Los Angeles. The actress is in self-quarantine but often shares glimpses of her LA life with her followers on Instagram.

A day ago, the actress took to her social media account to share a throwback picture. In the photo, she is enjoying some barbeque time. Sporting a blush bikini, the actress, in her Instagram story, said that she misses her toned body and her Greece vacation.

View this post on Instagram

Bbq life. #throwback #greece

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Aug 9, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in the horror thriller, Amavas. It also starred Ali Asgar, Vivian Bhatena, and Navneet Kaur Dhillon and was directed by Bhushan Patel. She will next star in Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev starrer Torbaaz. Written and directed by Girish Malik, the film is co-written by Bharti Jankar.

ALSO READ: “Digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon and other streaming sites are a big part of the future”, says Nargis Fakhri

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results