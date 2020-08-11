Sadak 2: Makers unveil intriguing first look posters of Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sadak 2 will be the fourth movie to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The film directed by Mahesh Bhatt is all set to premiere on August 28. Ahead of the trailer release of the film, the makers unveiled the character looks of actors Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt.

In the first look poster, Sanjay Dutt is seen intently gazing into the camera. He is seen holding a pot in his right hand and has blood stained scars on his face. There is also a photo of Pooja Bhatt's character in the wall behind him.

“Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt pic.twitter.com/ypG4okdfGt

— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020

Alia Bhatt has a serious expression in her poster. She is surrounded by fire in the poster. Take a look:

“Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!

@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta pic.twitter.com/UjmdUGD3zL

— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapoor has a rather cheerful look. While both Alia and Sanjay are seen in black clothes, Aditya is seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He is cheerful and the background is all sunny and bright. Take a look:

“Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned! @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta pic.twitter.com/MfpSZnzzk0

— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020

