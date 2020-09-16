Kate Middleton Rewore A Dress & Mask

Apart from the whole Duchess thing, we like to think we’re not all that different from Kate Middleton. This was made easier when she was spotted on her way to a bakery on Tuesday in a dress and mask that she has worn in the past. (Granted, her trip Beigel Bake was part of a three-stop-tour of small businesses suffering due to the pandemic, but still…) For the occasion, Middleton chose a red-and-white floral Beulah London dress that she showcased during a Zoom call with Heads Together, an organization led by the Royal Foundation that’s working to change the conversation around mental health in the U.K., in May. Then, we only got a glimpse at the collared shirtdress. On Tuesday, the stunning long-sleeve design was on full display.

Her floral face mask, designed by a London childrenswear brand called Amaia, was also recycled from a previous outing. In early August, during a visit to Baby Basics, an organization that helps to supply clothing, food, and other essentials to children in need, Middleton paired the “Liberty Pepper” mask with a white silk Suzannah shirtdress and Tabitha Simmons Dela heels. In the 24 hours that followed, searches for “floral face mask” in the U.K. surged 185%, according to fashion search engine Lyst. So, we can’t really blame her for keeping the mask on rotation, nor would we dare to.

And while both her dress and her mask were standouts on their own, they look even better together. Both dotted with micro flowers, the two items are perfectly mismatched and ahead of trend: Clashing prints are quickly rising in popularity at New York Fashion Week, with Monse, Snow Xue Gao, Ulla Johnson, and PH5 all mixing patterns in their spring ‘21 collections.

Unfortunately for those of you looking to add the Duchess’ entire look to your fall wardrobe, her $20 mask quickly sold out in both the adult and children sizes, as well as every other mask design on its website, following the first time she sported it. Her Calla Rose dress, on the other hand, is still in stock, though it will set you back around $770. If that’s out of reach, you can also pre-order an Amaia mask (or all seven) for when they restock.

