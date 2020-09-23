Katie Holmes: Out Of The Closet With Her New Love!

We thought it would NEVER happen! Katie Holmes is actually SHOWING OFF her new boyfriend – she is no longer lurking in the shadows. It’s been a long time since Katie split with Tom Cruise, but until recently she never allowed herself to be seen with another man in public. Did she and Tom have some kind of Scientology agreement that they couldn’t flaunt new romances? If they did, obviously it’s OVER, and Katie, 41, is actually having FUN with her new guy Emilio Vitolo, 33. And he’s a chef! So WHAT if he seems to love the paparazzi a little too much. We’re happy to see Katie having a good time …

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

