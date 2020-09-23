“I believe Payal Ghosh”, says Roopa Ganguly

Bengal’s firebrand actress, politician, activist Roopa Ganguly has pitched her might with #MeToo accuser starlet Payal Ghosh who created a furore this week by accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of unbecoming conduct.

Says Roopa, “It takes a lot of courage for any girl to speak about such an experience. I completely believe Payal Ghosh. No girl would put her life and self-respect on line just to get publicity. Her words sound true to me.”

Roopa is a vocal opponent of Bollywood’s lately-acquired reputation for debauchery. “It’s time to clean out the filth in the Hindi film industry. Women are being propositioned and insulted. Drug-intake is rampant. It’s not just one Payal. There are so many victims of the excesses of Bollywood. It’s time to clean out the filth.”

Also Read: Payal Ghosh files rape complaint against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results