“I believe Payal Ghosh”, says Roopa Ganguly

Bengal’s firebrand actress, politician, activist Roopa Ganguly has pitched her might with #MeToo accuser starlet Payal Ghosh who created a furore this week by accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of unbecoming conduct.
Says Roopa, “It takes a lot of courage for any girl to speak about such an experience. I completely believe Payal Ghosh. No girl would put her life and self-respect on line just to get publicity. Her words sound true to me.”
