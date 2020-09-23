Jaya Saha confesses that she ordered CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor

With the current drugs probe angle being investigated regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty had provided a list of 15 names including that of Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The talent manager of Kwan, Jaya Saha was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau for a few hours before she confessed that she bought CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor online.
Jaya Saha has recorded her statement and has said that she is not in contact with any drug peddler.
