Paris Hilton Didn’t Win Any Best Costume Prizes

When it comes to Halloween, Paris Hilton has no time for humor. For some reason her costumes are never funny or particularly clever. Her usual costume consists of LOTS of hair and very little costume, decked out with some feathers, fur, or glitz. (no mask?) This year Paris seemed to be a cross between a fairy princess and a chorus girl – with a purse to match. She went to Kendall Jenner’s party, so there was plenty of glam competition.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

