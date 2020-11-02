You Can Look Like Rocky Balboa

Perhaps inspired by Justin Bieber’s fashion success, Sly Stallone has opened his own online store to sell replicas of what his most famous characters wore and assorted film memorabilia. Most fascinating is his distinctive Rocky Balboa fedora, which sells for the nominal price of $150. (Doesn’t Justin Theroux wear a hat like this?) Shoppers can also get Rocky black Slydes for $45, or a Rambo military duffle bag for only $100…

Have fun and shop here: https://www.slystalloneshop.com/

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results