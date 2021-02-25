Sarah Hyland As A Redhead

One of Sarah Hyland’s most signature features is her long, dark-brown hair. Though the Modern Family alum plays with her hairstyle — sometimes it’s flat-ironed, and pulled back into a sleek ponytail, other times she wears it curly and natural — the color is almost always a rich brunette.

But now, Hyland has made a drastic change: dyeing her hair from dark brown to bright red, and she looks totally different. For her color transformation, Hyland visited L.A. hair salon Nine Zero One for an appointment with celebrity colorist Nikki Lee, who tells us that the actress has actually been toying with the idea of becoming a redhead for quite some time.

“Sarah’s been wanting to do this change for a while — and we finally did it,” Lee tells Refinery29 via email. The tone they opted for is a dimensional (and low-key very believable) shade of copper that includes a blend of highlights and lowlights you’d see on a born redhead. “It’s perfect for her skin tone and adds a fun flair for spring,” Lee adds.

Perhaps the reason the strawberry-copper hair color appears so fitting on Hyland is because, as she explains on Instagram, she identifies with her Celtic heritage. “Getting back to my Scottish/Irish roots,” the star captioned her redhead debut, a selfie shot that shows her freshly-tinted waves reflecting the light from a nearby window. Given how naturally Hyland takes on red, we’re wondering if it’s too late for her to pull an Emma Stone, and make it her new signature.

