Amanda Seyfried At Golden Globes Glam

At tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, actress Amanda Seyfried is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marion Davies in the Netflix drama Mank. For the mostly virtual event, Seyfried still prepped for this year’s Globes as she would an IRL red carpet, going all-in with hair, makeup, and a designer gown. One major upside to the safe and remote nature of her appearance: The actress was able to bring her kids along for her big day.

On her Instagram Stories, Seyfried shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from inside her hotel room, where she got ready for her Zoom Globes appearance with the help of her glam squad, hairstylist Renato Campora, makeup artist Genevieve Herr, and the cutest assistant ever: Seyfried’s three-year-old daughter, Nina Sadoski Seyfried.

“I wouldn’t let her do my makeup tonight, so she brushed my hand,” Seyfried captioned a shot of her daughter having fun with Herr’s equipment.

Like many celebrities, Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski choose to keep both of their children — Nina and five-month-old Thomas — out of the spotlight and don’t show their faces on social media, and this photo is no exception. However, the sweet candid shot proves that Seyfried’s daughter is getting to experience the Golden Globe Awards with mom, which is pretty special.

