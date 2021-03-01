Anya Taylor-Joy Wins Golden Globe

Like many nominees and virtual attendees of this year’s Golden Globes Awards, actress Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit fame used the occasion to get all dressed up. Winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Mini-Series, Taylor-Joy Zoomed into the ceremony to deliver her acceptance speech, and fans on Twitter were quickly abuzz about how stunning she looked.
Taylor-Joy was styled to perfection in a sparkly emerald-green custom Dior gown and diamonds by Tiffany & Co., but in the tiny Zoom square, the stunning fashion and accessories were almost upstaged by the glam. The star’s super-long, icy platinum-blonde hair was pulled into a deep, dramatic side part covering one eye, with fresh-faced makeup punctuated by a subtle smoky eye and a crisply-defined rose-mauve lipstick.
Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell shared a closeup of Taylor-Joy’s Golden Globes glam on Instagram. Keeping with the nod to Dior, Eisdell partnered with the prestige brand, using Dior Beauty eyeshadow palettes and lipstick to create this look.
Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell is to credit for the hair — soft, polished, side-parted, and curled at the ends — but he’s also partly to blame for making us all want to go bleach our hair white-blonde.
