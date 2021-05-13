Boy George Wants Keanu Reeves To Star In His Life Story

Believe it or not, filming is set to start this summer for Boy George’s musical biopic Karma Chameleon, and the leading role has not yet been cast! Boy George has been hoping that Keanu Reeves would be cast to play him, but that’s only wishful thinking. (He’s not giving up on having Keanu make a cameo appearance in the movie, however.) The movie will start with George’s Irish working class upbringing- and trace his evolution to stardom in the 80’s with Culture Club. It will also include that nasty episode where George was sentenced to 15 months in jail for “false imprisonment” – he handcuffed a Norwegian male escort to the wall of his London flat after meeting him on the dating site Gaydar. George turns 60 this year (!) and he’s already booked for a series of concerts this summer.

