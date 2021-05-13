What’s Different About Harry Styles?

May 12, 2021 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

It wasn’t Harry Styles’ colorful suit that had fans buzzing after he appeared at the BRIT Awards 2021. They weren’t even surprised when he arrived on the red carpet carrying a designer handbag that matched the suit! The audience went bonkers when Harry spoke with an American accent! He recently finished filming the 1950’s drama Don’t Worry Darling (he plays a suburban husband with a “dark secret”) with his American girlfriend Olivia Wilde directing, and some of the US accent is still hanging on…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

