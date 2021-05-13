What’s Different About Harry Styles?

It wasn’t Harry Styles’ colorful suit that had fans buzzing after he appeared at the BRIT Awards 2021. They weren’t even surprised when he arrived on the red carpet carrying a designer handbag that matched the suit! The audience went bonkers when Harry spoke with an American accent! He recently finished filming the 1950’s drama Don’t Worry Darling (he plays a suburban husband with a “dark secret”) with his American girlfriend Olivia Wilde directing, and some of the US accent is still hanging on…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

