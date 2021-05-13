Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to have a Grand premiere in Dubai on May 12

The new normal is here and as part of it, the cinema business has undergone a massive change. With India currently facing a massive second wave of the Coronavirus, theatres have been shut in most parts of the country. Almost all films, obviously, have been pushed ahead and will be released theatrically when the cases reduce and theatres are allowed to be open in most territories. However, one film has proved to be an exception – Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Last month, the makers announced that despite the pandemic, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai would release in cinemas. However, it’ll also simultaneously release on Zee’s pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.

In India, the cinema halls are open in barely a few states, that too mainly in the North East, where the revenue generated would be negligible. There were expectations that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai would record good occupancy in the city of Hyderabad. But it goes under lockdown from tomorrow. All eyes are now on overseas markets and that’s where Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is expected to score big time. It’s going to be released in most traditional markets like the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand etc. Out of these, UAE-GCC is expected to be the most lucrative region where Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is expected to have the best collections. The good response to advance booking has given an indication of a fine opening on Thursday May 13.

And nowhas exclusively learnt that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to have a grand premiere in the city of Dubai. The premiere will be held tomorrow, that is, Wednesday May 12, at 10:30 pm. It’ll take place in Reel Cinemas, located in the renowned The Dubai Mall. A source says, “Trade experts, critics, influencers etc have been called for this special screening. The organizers are looking forward to it and will make sure that all Covid-safety protocols like compulsory usage of masks, social distance etc is taken care of.”

Bhumika Tewari, Head of Revenues and Distribution (India & Overseas), Zee Studios, confirmed that the said premiere is indeed taking place tomorrow in Dubai.

