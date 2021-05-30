Best Dressed Preschooler: Lea Cooper

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s four year old daughter Lea is already a fierce fashionista. New York paparazzi photograph Bradley and Irina taking their little girl to and from school frequently and every day she is dressed to kill. Some days cute Lea wears a pink or white ballerina outfit, and we’ve seen her dressed like a princess with a crown. She also has a leopard dress and matching leopard shoes, and is frequently seen in designer fashions by Burberry. That’s what happens when your mom is a famous model! We cannot imagine how other students react to Lea’s amazing wardrobe…

