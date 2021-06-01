Lizzo’s Thirst For Attention Exceeds Her Vanity

Lizzo is just BEGGING for comments on this outfit she wore to dinner at Catch LA Saturday night. A few months ago she went to a basketball game wearing a backless dress with a thong underneath and she was bombarded by unpleasant online criticism, but she just shrugged it off. She replied “Negative criticism has no control over my life or my emotions. Never let someone shame you for being yourself!” Certainly there were people in the restaurant rolling their eyes. But it IS difficult to understand why anyone would deliberately dress in a way that is not only shocking but also VERY unflattering. Most people want to look good. Lizzo is content just being noticed.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

