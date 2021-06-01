Mrs Maisel Got In Over Her Head

Rachel Brosnahan in her vintage attire, has been all over New York filming The Marvelous Mrs Maisel for the past few weeks. Last night she met this adorable furry fan in the West Village. But according to Roger Friedman, she had a not-so-nice experience in Washington Square Park. She was filming a scene where Midge goes to a fake newsstand in the park (featuring newspapers with President Kennedy headlines) to read reviews of her last performance. A crazed homeless guy started throwing bottles and fighting with another guy and a homeless woman began screaming “prostitutes!” at the actors. It turned into a brawl and one guy actually got his hands on Rachel, but she was pulled to safety. Crew members jumped in to protect everyone and director Amy Palladino was in tears. Nobody was hurt, but that day’s shoot was called off.

