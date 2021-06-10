Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup: Believe It Or Not- Still Together!

It’s surprising to see that Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are still a couple. They were first linked in 2017 when they costarred in Gypsy for Netflix, but they REALLY managed to keep their relationship under the radar. Probably mask wearing made it easier. Billy has a not-so-hot reputation since he abruptly left his seven months pregnant girlfriend for another co-star some years ago, but Naomi seems to be quite a catch. She split with Liev Schreiber in 2016 and they maintain a friendly and civilized relationship that makes their children happy. Naomi and Billy lasted through the worst (we hope) of the pandemic, so longevity is on their side…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

