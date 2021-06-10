Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway: Too Much Too Soon?

Jared Leto is looking more normal and handsome than he’s looked for a LONG time, so he must be filming a movie. In fact, he and Anne Hathaway are starring in a limited series for Apple called WeCrashed and it’s a VERY interesting story. It’s the true story of the rise of the wildly successful startup WeWork (the workspace rental company) that was once valued at almost fifty billion dollars, and of course the disastrous and spectacular fall of the doomed enterprise due mostly to the young founder and his co-founder wife. The couple were described as greedy narcissists and party monsters whose crazy self-indulgence was fueled by their rapid business success. Sounds like a pretty juicy story to us…

