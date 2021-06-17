Kanye West Has Something In Common With Scientology

Kanye West, 44, is back in Los Angeles looking happy as a clam- and no wonder. He just returned from a hot weekend with Irina Shayk and his Sunday services have been declared tax exempt. Remember those big invitation-only musical Sunday “services” he used to promote? He even had televangelist Joel Osteen join him for some appearances. (coincidentally or not, many of the people who worked with him on these performances are suing him because they didn’t get paid.) Now Kanye has registered his Sunday services as a non-profit and they are exempt from federal, state, and property taxes, just like SCIENTOLOGY! He calls his 2.2 mil bachelor-pad home in Calabasas church “headquarters” so it’s untaxed also!

