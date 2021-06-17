Irina Shayk Is More Than Just A Mom

Bradley Cooper’s ex, model Irina Shayk, is obviously REALLY enjoying the attention she’s been getting from the press since she started dating Kanye West. Even photos of Kanye and Irina when they’re NOT together are becoming a hot commodity, and Irina is not avoiding the paparazzi. To maximize photo allure, Irina wore this black bustier with combat boots to pick up her daughter Lea at school. Certainly the other moms must have been wide-eyed. We cannot resist commenting on that stroller – why would a four year old ride on this mini “wheelchair” when she is perfectly capable of walking? It’s plain to see she has totally outgrown the vehicle.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

