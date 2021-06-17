Mumbai vaccination racket: Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries says 356 of his employees yet to receive a certificate

India has been battling COVID-19 for over a year now. Amid this, the country is presently putting all its efforts into vaccinating every citizen. Reports of a vaccination racket in Mumbai have also surfaced which has now affected Bollywood production houses as well. Film producer Ramesh Taurani, who heads Tips Industries Ltd., has confirmed that 356 of his employees were vaccinated on May 30 and June 3 but are yet to receive their certificates.
Ramesh Taurani while speaking to India Today Television confirmed, “Yes, we are still waiting for the certificates and when my office people contacted him (Sanjay Gupta from SP Events), he said it will come by this Saturday (June 12), we got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs 1,200 per dose plus GST. But more than the money, now we are worried about what was given to us. Is it genuine Covishield or any saline water?" Taurani added, "We were told we would get the vaccination certificate from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital."
Reportedly, apart from Tips Industries, many other production houses that had conducted vaccination drive through SP events have been duped, including the recent vaccination drive held by music composer Pritam for artists from the music industry and their families.
