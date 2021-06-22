Charli D’Amelio’s Beauty Routine Is So Relatable

As one of the biggest stars on TikTok, 17-year-old Charli D’Amelio has become a household name among the Gen-Z audience. While the social-media influencer has blown up over the past year, and now has a makeup collaboration with Morphe and a Dunkin’ coffee order named after her, D’Amelio says that for all intents and purposes, she’s still a normal teenager who carries a retainer case and occasionally gets a pimple.

“I definitely have my good and bad skin days, like everyone,” D’Amelio tells me during a recent interview. “I struggle with the occasional acne breakout here and there. But in general, I try and just keep it simple and be kind to myself if I am having a bad skin day.”

Of course, on TikTok and Instagram, it looks like D’Amelio has more good skin days than bad ones, and she credits that to growing up. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started paying more attention to my skin,” she explains. “I used to just wash my face in the shower, but I’ve recently been finding more and more products that I like that my skin really likes.”

D’Amelio’s all-time favorite skin-care product isn’t expensive, either, but a moisturizer you can grab at the drugstore. “Cera-Ve moisturizer has changed my skin; I use it every single day,” she says, adding that her approach to makeup is also super simple. “In my everyday routine, I love Morphe2’s Hint Hint Skin Tint for a light coverage, their tinted brow gel, and a liquid or cream blush.”

One place D’Amelio splurges is on her hair products. “I love Davine’s OI Shampoo and OI Conditioner,” she says, crediting her favorite products to the sustainable salon brand. The conditioner alone will run you $40, but D’Amelio says it’s worth it. “It makes my hair feel so healthy and shiny,” she raves.

Similarly, D’Amelio adds that she invests time and effort into her smile, and her super-straight teeth. “I brush my teeth twice daily, floss, and of course, wear my Invisalign clear aligners,” she says, mentioning her two-year partnership with the oral-care brand. “I’ve had braces before, but they weren’t ideal; I couldn’t do things I love, like chew gum or eat popcorn. Now, my teeth are a big part of my genuine smile. Although, some days I don’t feel like smiling — and that’s okay, too.”

