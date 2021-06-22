SelfiesWithDonnie Has Nothing To Do With Donald Trump

This National Selfie Day — a holiday that absolutely no one asked for — the influencer lords have blessed us: First, Paris Hilton claimed to have invented the selfie with Britney Spears in 2006 (we stan a self-assured queen), while Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel celebrated what she dubbed her “natural” beauty in a selfie from her car on Twitter. And all over social media, snaps of Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and BTS took over the timeline.

But perhaps nothing prepared us for the trending hashtag of the day, #SelfiesWithDonnie. And, before you jump to conclusions, no, this isn’t about that Donnie (you know, the one that reigned terror over social media for the better part of the last four years). This is a Donnie we never saw coming, and yet, we could not be more grateful for on this very fake national holiday: Donnie Wahlberg.

On Monday, the #SelfiesWithDonnie hashtag began inexplicably trending, as people started sharing selfies of themselves with New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg — an apparent avid selfie king, who loves to pose for pics with his apparent many fans. In fact, this Donnie holds a 2016 Guinness World Record for the most selfies taken in three minutes. (He took 122 aboard the New Kids on the Block cruise. Who knew!). And in support of the reigning selfie champ, his fans jumped online to share their favorite mems of the former icon.

“It’s #NationalSelfieDay!,” the band tweeted. “To celebrate, we’re throwin’ it back to that time Donnie set the Guinness World Record for the most selfies taken in one hour… 5,437 selfies!! If you got one of ‘em, tag it today!”

And tweet the NKOTB fans did, because if there’s one thing geriatric millennials will never get tired of, it’s throwing up a peace sign next to a 51-year-old former boy band rapper, who expresses nothing short of pure joy in every single picture. Behold:

We look as if we just formed a 90s rap group. You‘re welcome @DonnieWahlberg #SelfiesWithDonnie pic.twitter.com/YKNmvekuUd

— Steph_aka_Ms_Superstar (@stephgraeber) June 21, 2021

My favorite #selfie and my favorite person!! @DonnieWahlberg #SelfiesWithDonnie ❤️👯‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/79G9T6YuO2

— Caleb Clevenger (@CalebDaniel2009) June 21, 2021

Tacoma, Wa 5.6.15 My first time meeting & first #SelfiesWithDonnie 💚💚💚 @DonnieWahlberg is truly the BEST pic.twitter.com/hEz39awC9d

— Brandi B Johnson (@B422B) June 21, 2021

Then, in case things could not get any better, Wahlberg also joined in on the fun, excitedly sharing his favorite #SelfiesWithDonnie.

Stop? The more the better! #SelfiesWithDonnie ❤️🤖📸 https://t.co/QiFNH3A4rZ

— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 21, 2021

That’s def me behind the mask! #SelfiesWithDonnie ❤️ https://t.co/TDdQ078PDF

— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 21, 2021

If you weren’t a Donnie Wahlberg fan before, may his very pure love of selfies guide your way to him. We all deserve this.

