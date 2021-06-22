We Combed Wayfair’s Prime Day Adjacent Sale For The Good Stuff

Although it seems as though Wayfair is always hosting some sort of blowout sale, the home furniture and decor e-tailer just announced one that’s smartly timed to run in tandem with Amazon Prime Day. Wayfair’s June Clearance Event is here to remind us budget-furniture hunters that we don’t need a Prime account in order to score a deal for the next 72-or-so hours. Here are the deets: up to 60% off living room seating; bedroom furniture from $125; up to 60% off bedding; up to 55% off office furniture; up to 55% off kitchen and dining furniture. Keep scrolling to shop what we’re deeming as the good stuff that’s getting marked down during Wayfair’s Prime-adjacent sale. You’ll find such hits as highly-reviewed home office chairs, bestselling small-space loveseats, and beyond. And, because this sale only lasts 72-hours, if you don’t vibe with anything we’ve picked below, then just pop on over to the sale’s landing page here for a full look at all the home savings to be had.

AllModern Lark 84” Square Arm Sofa $1,350 $799.99

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 4,122 reviews

This is the velvet emerald coach of our dreams. With a solid wood frame, walnut color legs and foam cushion, it’s not just perfect for style but for stability and comfort too.

Reviewers say: “It’s been over a year since I bought my couch and I still love it just as much as I did the day it was delivered! Absolutely no regrets with my purchase!” — Chelsea, Wayfair reviewer.

Wayfair Basics High Back Swivel with Wheels Ergonomic Executive Chair $484 $137.99

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 4,912 reviews

Still looking for a stylish and comfortable WFH office chair? We got you. This executive chair is made from LeatherSoft material, chrome base and with an ergonomic design, it’s sure to be comfortable and durable. The waterfall seat edge promises to remove pressure to your legs, improving circulation to your legs during long hours at your desk. What more can we ask for?

Reviewer say: “This chair is everything I needed to work from home. Super comfortable looks super sleek compliments my tiny workspace extremely well. So happy with my purchase!” — Kay, Wayfair reviewer.

Birch Lane Eufaula 66” Rolled Arm Chesterfield Loveseat $5,781.22 $1,349.99

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 292 reviews.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more classic for your home, this Birch Lane loveseat is the answer to your prayers. Made of high resiliency 2.0-density foam cushioning wrapped in a Dacron fill, polyester velvet upholstery, and a foam-encased Kiln-dried hardwood frame. What does that all mean? Three words: comfort, stylish and durable.

Reviewers say: “The perfect sized loveseats for a small space. Stunning & comfortable! I am beyond happy with the quality.” — Kristina, Wayfair reviewer.

AllModern 7 Drawer Dresser $1,299 $749.99

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 4,390 reviews.

This best-selling, beautiful white dresser is ready for any bedroom make-overs. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, with the seven drawers on metal ball-bearing glides. All of it on top of slightly splayed legs for that touch of modern chic.

Reviewers say: “[I] LOVE this dresser. It’s very high quality, a fabulous style, and it’s the perfect size!” — Samantha, Wayfair reviewer.

Trent Austin Design Rocky Ford Desk $350 $141.99

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 407 reviews.

This WFH desk features two shelves for everything you could need during your busy day. Plus, it comes with an easily installed cup and headphone holders for quick access. The rustic color wood paired with the black legs makes it a versatile piece for anywhere in your home, from your bedroom, office, or living room.

Reviewers say: “Beautiful! It was a great price but looks very high quality. [It’s a] Great size and height to comfortably sit at [the] desk for work or personal use.” — Madeline, Wayfair reviewer.

