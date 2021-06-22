Dissent in the Age of COVID – How Researchers Treat Their Peers

It is becoming apparent that anyone, experts in particular, that are questioning the use of the new, incompletely trialed mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can end up suffering from severe and personal attacks that question their credibility. One such case in Canada is, to put it mildly, a frightening development.

Let's start with this brief 8 minute-long interview with Dr. Byram Bridle on May 31, 2021, an Associate Professor Viral Immunioisty an the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada with the key part of the interview starting at the 2 minute and 7 second mark. The key point that Dr. Bridle makes is quoted here after noting that vaccines, including the mRNA vaccines are injected into the shoulder muscle where they are expected to remain and that the spike protein on the coronavirus itself is what causes almost all of the physiological damage to humans (i.e. heart damage, bleeding and clotting issues) when they contract severe COVID-19 and also keeping in mind that the aim of the mRNA vaccines is to create a spike protein:

"The assumption all up until now, has been that these vaccines behave like all of our traditional vaccines that they don't go anywhere other than the injection site. They stay in our shoulder. Some of the protein will go to the local draining lymph node and in order to activate the immune system. However, this is where the cutting edge science is coming in and this is where it gets scary. Through a request for information from the Japanese regulatory agency, myself and several international collaborators have been able to get access to what is called the biodistribution study. The first time ever that scientists have been privy to seeing where these mRNA vaccines go after vaccination. In other words, is it a safe assumption that it stays in the shoulder muscle? The short answer is absolutely not. It's very disconcerting. The spike protein gets into the blood, circulates through the blood in individuals over several days post-vaccination, it accumulates once it gets into the blood…it accumulates in a number of tissues such as the spleen, the bone marrow, the liver, the adrenal glands. One that's of particular concern for me is it accumulates at quite high concentrations in the ovaries….We have known for a long time that the spike protein is a pathogenic protein, it is a toxin. It can cause damage in our body if it gets into circulation. Now, we have clear cut evidence that the vaccines that make our bodies, the muscles, the cells in our deltoid muscles that manufacture this protein, that the vaccine itself plus the protein gets into blood circulation. When in circulation the spike protein combined to the receptors that are on our platelets and to the cells that line our blood vessels. When that happens, it can do one of two things; it can either cause platelets to clump and that can lead to clotting. That's exactly why we've seen clotting disorders associated with these vaccines. It can also lead to bleeding…that's why we're seeing heart problems….The protein can also cross the blood-brain barrier and cause neurological damage."

Here is Dr. Bridle's resume showing that he is a highly qualified vaccinologist (not like Bill Gates who is the world's foremost untrained and self-proclaimed vaccinologist):

You will note that Dr. Bridle clearly outlines who is funding his research as shown here:

"The Bridle lab is or has been funded by:

Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)

Terry Fox Research Institute

Canadian Cancer Society,

Cancer Research Society

Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation

Ontario COVID-19 Rapid Reserach Fund

University of Guelph/Ontario Veterinary College/Department of Pathobiology COVID-19 Seed Funding

National Centre of Excellence in Biotherapeutics for Cancer Treatment (BioCanRx)

OVC Pet Trust

The Smiling Blue Skies Cancer Fund

Canadian Foundation for Innovation – John R. Evans Leaders Fund

Canadian Foundation for Innovation – Infrastructure Operating Funds

Ministry of Research and Innovation Ontario Research Fund – Research Infrastructure Program"

Let's look at the biodistribution study that was released by Japan under a request for information that Dr. Bridle refers to. The biodistribution (aka pharmaconkiteetic test) study for Pfizer's mRNA BNT162 vaccine was completed by Pfizer and was classified as confidential:

Here are the key pages of the study showing where the mRNA vaccine agents accumulated in the test subject's organs:

Let's move along to what happened to Dr. Bridle in the days following his May 31, 2021 interview. In this press conference held on June 17, 2021, Dr. Bridle (and Dr. Patrick Phillips, a physician in Ontario) appear with MP Derek Sloan who was ejected from his party for questioning the Canadian federal government's response to the pandemic (Dr. Bridle appears at the 9 minute 50 second mark):

Basically, for telling the truth, Dr. Bridle is being punished by both his peers and by unknown parties. Let's look at how he is being bullied:

1.) a fake Twitter account:

It's interesting that Twitter, a social media platform that prides itself on censorship of the "antivax" narrative during the COVID-19 , has not closed down this Twitter account which has no connection to Dr. Bridle. It is also interesting to note that the account is being followed by David Fisman, a member of the Ontario Science Table which has been directing Ontario's dystopian and heavy-handed response to the pandemic.

2. You'll notice in the tweet that the author is redirecting people to the webs "byrambridle.com", Let's go there and see what we will find. First of all, the creator(s) of the website remain anonymous, referring to themselves/themself as "A Concerned Scientist" with absolutely no way of identifying them or who is funding their research if, indeed, they are a scientist. If it is so important that the public needs to know about the dangers of Byram Bridle's message and if the creator really wished to argue with Dr. Bridle's comments, one would think that they would do so in public rather than behind the scenes. Secondly, in very small print at the bottom of the website, we find this:

"Please note, Byram Bridle has never – at any time – owned this domain. None of the linked organizations or individuals are associated with, contributed to, or fund byrambridle.com. You should always register your own domain name."

"You should always register your own domain name"? So, it's alright for "A Concerned Scientist" to register a domain name in someone else's name with the sole purpose of criticizing them? Are we supposed to take the word of someone/group that isn't brave enough to identify themselves or their backers publicly?

Here is the first page of the website (I'm assuming the duck is a subtle hint that Dr. Bridle is a "quack"):

The very slick website which has the hallmarks of having been well-funded goes on to refute every comment that Dr. Bridle made during the five minute interview as shown here:

…and here:

If you wish to watch a discussion between Dr. Robert Malone, co-inventor of mRNA vaccines and Dr. Brett Weinstein, a evolutionary biologist regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 vaccines on reproductive health and how their concerns connect with Dr. Bridle's, here it is:

Basically, Dr. Bridle, a trained vaccinologist with decades of experience researching vaccines who spoke out about his concerns regarding the unproven, incompletely tested COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, has been slandered by an unknown group or individual with an agenda that is right out of Big Pharma's playbook. For those of us who are concerned about the medium- and long-term ramifications of these novel vaccines which have yet to be discovered since the vaccines were rushed to market and into the arms of hundreds of hundreds of millions of willing participants without complete laboratory testing, Dr. Bridle is a hero. Instead of having an open and honest discussion in public, one half of this "debate" has taken a completely unprofessional attitude in a desperate attempt to discredit their opponent using an "I win, you lose" mentality. Why are these individuals so desperate to have us all vaccinated? Is it because of their financial links to Big Pharma or other groups that are funding their research? No one has all of the data so, no matter how convincing a researcher, physician, politician or public health official may appear to be, at this point they are making conclusions that cannot be trusted and should not be believed. One thing we do know is that "they" don't care whether we live or die. Proof of this lies in how governments and the private sector have ignored the dire situation in long-term care and the delivery of health services for decades, condemning untold tens of thousands of seniors to an undignified and painful death.

But, then again, it is reassuring to realize that the medical research community is comprised of bullies who prefer to hide behind the anonymity of the internet, isn't it? God help any qualified researcher that speaks out against the pro-mRNA vaccine narrative. After all, surely the "emperor must be wearing clothes".

