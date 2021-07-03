“Stay Strong”: All The Celebrities Supporting Britney Spears After Her Hearing

“I’m not lying. I want to feel heard,” Britney Spears said in her emotional 23 minute call while addressing the court on Wednesday.

Since 2008, when her father James P. Spears was granted control of her conservatorship, Spears has suffered in silence in a situation she has deemed “abusive.” Britney’s June 23 hearing marked the first time the public heard what the performer straight from Britney herself. In her address to Judge Brenda Penny, Britney detailed how powerless her conservatorship left her. Over the past dozen years, she’s felt threatened when she expressed opposition to specific dance moves, was unwillingly taken off her regular medication and put on lithium, and suffered around the clock surveillance. She also claimed she was not allowed to remove her IUD to have more children, or to marry her long-term partner, Sam Asghari. All of these decisions, she said, were approved by her father.

“After I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I’m happy; it’s a lie. i thought, just maybe [if] I said that enough maybe I might become happy ’cause I’ve been in denial I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Britney said on the record.

Soon after the release of Framing Britney Spears, New York Times and FX documentary’s about her conservatorship, the hashtag #FreeBritney gained considerable new support and attention. After listening to her describe the trauma and abuse she’s experienced, celebrities took to social media to vocally support the star with heartfelt messages and blatant outrage at her treatment.

Christina Aguilera

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.

It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3

— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Christina Aguilera, pop icon and Britney’s former Mickey Mouse Club co-star, posted a passionate Twitter thread in support of the singer, calling her situation “unacceptable.”

Liz Phair

Anyone saying she ‘seems unbalanced,’ please show me The equivalent conservatorships for male entertainers/athletes exhibiting erratic behavior. Where are all the MOMS controlling their grown son’s millions for a decade

— Liz Phair (@PhizLair) June 23, 2021

Liz Phair pointed out how men have used the same tactics to control women “for centuries,” and pointed out the double standards of Britney’s conservatorship.

Missy Elliott

.@britneyspears 💜 pic.twitter.com/s6EDGUR4Ix

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) June 24, 2021

The award-winning rapper and song writer Missy Elliot penned an ode to Spears on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, “.@britneyspears” followed by a purple heart emoji.

Justin Timberlake

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.

Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.

No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.

— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

The “Cry Me A River” singer wrote a series of tweets yesterday evening extending love on behalf of himself and his wife Jessica Biel adding that, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

Halsey

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.

— h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” Halsey wrote on Twitter. “She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

Brandy

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️

— b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Fellow teen star Brandy added, “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans” followed by “#FreeBritney.”

Mariah Carey

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Mariah Carey shared her love for Spears and encouraged her to “stay strong” through this situation.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Honestly if Britney’s situation isn’t f***ed up enough… the fact they force an IUD inside her when she wants more children… What’s next? Permanently sterilise her? It’s as shocking as that. #FreeBritney

— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) June 24, 2021

British actress and F9 cast member, Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted, “Honestly if Britney’s situation isn’t f***ed up enough… the fact they force an IUD inside her when she wants more children… What’s next? Permanently sterilise her? It’s as shocking as that. #FreeBritney”

Rina Sawayama

so fucking shocked and sad at the full extent and facets of the abuse. We love u SO much Britney 💔💔💔 I hope the people who did this to u get what they deserve. Our angel #FreeBritney

— RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) June 24, 2021

Singer Rina Sawayama shared her heartbreak and shock at the statement.

Keke Palmer

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Palmer posted on IG and Twitter after listening to Spears’ statement. “All of them need to go to jail!!!!! My girl was finally able to speak up against her conservatorship after they tried to make her fear damaging her “image” just to keep her quiet!” she wrote while playing Spears’ song, “Stronger.”

Tinashe

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears ❤️

— TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021

The Kentucky born singer, dancer, and record producer expressed her love for Spears’.

Bella Thorne

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Bella Thorne posted a throwback photo of Spears along with rhetorical questions, “Could u be brave enough to tell your story in a room full of judgemental [sic] people who don’t want to believe you for their own personal benefit,” and went on to urge Judge Penny to “do the right thing for our girl and let her be free.”

Jonathan Van Ness

My heart 💔 #FreeBritney

— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 24, 2021

Queer Eye mate Jonathan Van Ness said his heart was broken with a corresponding emoji in his tweet this morning.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

#FreeBritney

— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) June 23, 2021

Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s one line tweet said all that needed to be said in solidarity: #FreeBritney.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29



Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results